Overview of Dr. Shirley Harris, MD

Dr. Shirley Harris, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.



Dr. Harris works at Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.