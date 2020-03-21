Dr. Shirley Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shirley Harris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shirley Harris, MD
Dr. Shirley Harris, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris' Office Locations
Gastroenterology Specialists of Dekalb3292 Mountain Dr Ste A, Decatur, GA 30032 Directions (404) 294-8180
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harris is an excellent physician. She takes the time to listen to your concerns and delivers outstanding care. Dr. Harris has a courteous and highly professional staff. I am happy to refer Dr. Harris to my friends and family members.
About Dr. Shirley Harris, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1417027277
Education & Certifications
- Metro Health Med Center
- Metrohealth Medical Center
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Syracuse University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Gastritis, Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.