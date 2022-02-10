Dr. Shirley Jean-Baptiste, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jean-Baptiste is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shirley Jean-Baptiste, MD
Overview
Dr. Shirley Jean-Baptiste, MD is a Dermatologist in Orland Park, IL. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 15300 West Ave Ste 120S, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 460-5537
-
2
Pinnacle Dermatology Sc10720 165th St, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 460-7890
-
3
Southwest Dermatology PC7123 W Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60638 Directions (773) 586-4506
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen her annually for the last 5-6 years. She is professional, thorough and efficient. Same goes for staff. I have no hesitation recommending her to friends and family.
About Dr. Shirley Jean-Baptiste, MD
- Dermatology
- English, French
- 1932215001
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
