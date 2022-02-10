See All Dermatologists in Orland Park, IL
Dr. Shirley Jean-Baptiste, MD

Dermatology
2.1 (54)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Shirley Jean-Baptiste, MD is a Dermatologist in Orland Park, IL. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    15300 West Ave Ste 120S, Orland Park, IL 60462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 460-5537
  2. 2
    Pinnacle Dermatology Sc
    10720 165th St, Orland Park, IL 60467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 460-7890
  3. 3
    Southwest Dermatology PC
    7123 W Archer Ave, Chicago, IL 60638 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 586-4506

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (37)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shirley Jean-Baptiste, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, French
    • 1932215001
    Education & Certifications

    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shirley Jean-Baptiste, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jean-Baptiste is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jean-Baptiste has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jean-Baptiste has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jean-Baptiste has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Dermatitis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jean-Baptiste on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Jean-Baptiste. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jean-Baptiste.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jean-Baptiste, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jean-Baptiste appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

