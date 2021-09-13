Overview

Dr. Shirley Johnson-Hall, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Johnson-Hall works at Gastroenterology Associates in Port Jefferson Station, NY with other offices in Smithtown, NY and New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.