Dr. Shirley Lima, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lima is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shirley Lima, MD
Overview of Dr. Shirley Lima, MD
Dr. Shirley Lima, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital.
Dr. Lima works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lima's Office Locations
-
1
Tomball Women's Health Care Center13426 Medical Complex Dr, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 351-5548
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lima?
Dr. Lima is approachable and caring and takes time to explain things in a way you can understand. I'm so happy and blessed she is our doctor!
About Dr. Shirley Lima, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1740591858
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lima has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lima accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lima works at
Dr. Lima has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lima on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Lima. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lima.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lima, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lima appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.