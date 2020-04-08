Dr. Shirley Pang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shirley Pang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shirley Pang, MD
Dr. Shirley Pang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Pang's Office Locations
1
Plaza Specialists2141 N Harbor Blvd Ste 25000, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 449-6900
2
Providence St. Jude Medical Center101 E Valencia Mesa Dr, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 871-3280
3
St. Jude Heritage Medical Group100 E Valencia Mesa Dr Ste 206, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 446-5050
4
St Joseph Heritage Healthcare1514 Valley Vista Dr, Diamond Bar, CA 91765 Directions (909) 860-1144Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pang is kind, personable, and intelligent. She shares her knowledge and expresses interest in each of her patients. She is always prepared to discuss recent tests and issues. I value the way she communicates and answers questions clearly and concisely.
About Dr. Shirley Pang, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
