Dr. Shirley Pang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fullerton, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.



Dr. Pang works at Plaza Specialists in Fullerton, CA with other offices in Diamond Bar, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.