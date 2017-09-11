Overview

Dr. Shirley Pua, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from U Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Pua works at Visalia Medical Clinic Gastro in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.