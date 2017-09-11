Dr. Shirley Pua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shirley Pua, MD
Overview
Dr. Shirley Pua, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from U Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.
Locations
Visalia Medical Clinic Internal Medicine5400 W Hillsdale Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Directions (559) 738-7532Sunday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaweah Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pau was very respectful to me. I had to go back in a year for another one but had to cancel numerous times because of my mother's illness and numerous hospital stays. I called to reschedule and was treated horribly by the scheduler, she said I can't go there now. I called back and spoke to office manager, Kristen who was very kind. She scheduled an appointment for me.
About Dr. Shirley Pua, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1164426961
Education & Certifications
- University TX Med Branch Hosps
- U Santo Tomas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pua has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pua accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pua has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pua. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pua.
