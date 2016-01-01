Overview of Dr. Shirley Rigaud-Echols, MD

Dr. Shirley Rigaud-Echols, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Rigaud-Echols works at Dekalb OB/GYN Affiliates in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.