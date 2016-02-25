Overview of Dr. Shirley Scott, MD

Dr. Shirley Scott, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Scott works at LEVINE CANCER INSTITUTION ROCK HILL in Rock Hill, SC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.