Overview

Dr. Shirley Shih, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Albany Medical College - Union University and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Huntington Hospital, Riddle Memorial Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Shih works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Specialties at Woodbury in Woodbury, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Abscess and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.