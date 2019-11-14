Dr. Shirley Shih, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shih is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shirley Shih, MD
Overview
Dr. Shirley Shih, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Albany Medical College - Union University and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Huntington Hospital, Riddle Memorial Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgical Specialties at Woodbury321 Crossways Park Dr, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (631) 470-1450
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Huntington Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely wonderful doctor. Took her time to allowme.to ask questions and provide a solution to my problem .
About Dr. Shirley Shih, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1770718397
Education & Certifications
- Albany Medical College - Union University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
