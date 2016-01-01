Overview

Dr. Shirley Tamoria, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center.



Dr. Tamoria works at Queens Medical Center in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.