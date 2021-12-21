See All Pediatricians in Oxnard, CA
Dr. Shirley Underwood, DO

Pediatrics
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shirley Underwood, DO

Dr. Shirley Underwood, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Underwood works at Mandalay Bay Women & Children's Medical Group in Oxnard, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Underwood's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mandalay Bay Women & Childrens
    2000 Outlet Center Dr Ste 110, Oxnard, CA 93036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 604-4588

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Anemia
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 21, 2021
    Dr. Underwood has been treating my daughter for over 8 years. We always enjoy our yearly visit! She always comes in with a smile and warm personality. I would highly recommend Dr.Underwood if they are looking for a new pediatrician.
    — Dec 21, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Shirley Underwood, DO
    About Dr. Shirley Underwood, DO

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497919872
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shirley Underwood, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Underwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Underwood has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Underwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Underwood works at Mandalay Bay Women & Children's Medical Group in Oxnard, CA. View the full address on Dr. Underwood’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Underwood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Underwood.

