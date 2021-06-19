See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Silver Spring, MD
Dr. Shirley Van Milder, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Shirley Van Milder, MD

Dr. Shirley Van Milder, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. 

Dr. Van Milder works at Kaiser Permanente Silver Spring Medical Center in Silver Spring, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Van Milder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Silver Spring Medical Center
    12201 Plum Orchard Dr, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 572-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals



  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Shirley Van Milder, MD

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • English
  • 1144360587
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Van Milder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Van Milder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Van Milder works at Kaiser Permanente Silver Spring Medical Center in Silver Spring, MD. View the full address on Dr. Van Milder’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Milder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Milder.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Milder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Milder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

