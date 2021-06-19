Dr. Van Milder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shirley Van Milder, MD
Dr. Shirley Van Milder, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Silver Spring, MD.
Kaiser Permanente Silver Spring Medical Center12201 Plum Orchard Dr, Silver Spring, MD 20904 Directions (301) 572-1000
- Holy Cross Hospital
Dr. Van Milder is an amazing obstetrics. I am very impressed not only in her great professionalism but also her spirituality. Her amazing personality and trust in God gave me the strength to feel that I was with an angle. I met her 12 hours after my water broke when she came for her night duty. My baby heart beat was not in good condition when she visited me but she promised me that she would do all possible to help me deliver normal. She monitored me very closely and updated me with all the information regarding me and the baby. It was 24 hours after my water broke and 15 minutes before Dr. Van Milder shift was over that I was ready to give birth. Even though another obstetrics was available to take over the shift, Dr. Van Milder assured me that she would stay late to help me deliver the baby. With her advice and courage, it took only less than 10 minutes and only 3 push to deliver the baby normal. I and my husband are extremely happy with the service we received from Dr. Van Milder.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1144360587
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Milder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Milder.
