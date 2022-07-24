Overview of Dr. Shirley Wang, MD

Dr. Shirley Wang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Olathe Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.