Dr. Shirley Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Rheumatologists
- KS
- Overland Park
- Dr. Shirley Wang, MD
Dr. Shirley Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shirley Wang, MD
Dr. Shirley Wang, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Olathe Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wang's Office Locations
- 1 14300 Metcalf Ave Ste 101, Overland Park, KS 66223 Directions (913) 210-5400
-
2
Arthritis and Rheumatology Clinics of Kansas - Olathe Branch801 N Mur Len Rd Ste 112, Olathe, KS 66062 Directions (913) 839-1525
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Olathe Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Ankylosing Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bone Density Scan
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Joint Fluid Test
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lupus
- View other providers who treat Musculoskeletal Function Test
- View other providers who treat Mycobacterial Lung Infection
- View other providers who treat Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Psoriatic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sjögren's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Steroid Injection
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Trigger Point Injection
- View other providers who treat Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Neck
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Disease in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Behçet's Disease
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bone Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Chondrocalcinosis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Cryoglobulinemia
- View other providers who treat Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Dermatomyositis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dupuytren's Contracture
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Elbow Injuries
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
- View other providers who treat Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Foot Conditions
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Hand Conditions
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B - Immune Response
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
- View other providers who treat Joint Drainage
- View other providers who treat Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Knee Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Marfan Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Polymyositis
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Pyogenic Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis)
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Scleroderma
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Disorders
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spondylosis
- View other providers who treat Still's Disease
- View other providers who treat Systemic Chondromalacia
- View other providers who treat Systemic Sclerosis
- View other providers who treat Systemic Vasculitis
- View other providers who treat Temporal Arteritis
- View other providers who treat Trigger Finger
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Vasculitis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wegener's Granulomatosis
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
Have been treated by Dr Wang for over a year. Total experience has been very good. I am a tough case and she has really helped me.
About Dr. Shirley Wang, MD
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1598831026
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Wichita
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Mandarin.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.