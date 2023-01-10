Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shirley Williams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shirley Williams, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Denton, Medical City Lewisville and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.
Locations
Texas Health Heart & Vascular Specialists614 S Edmonds Ln Ste 101, Lewisville, TX 75067 Directions (972) 434-1988Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Denton
- Medical City Lewisville
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr and all staff are fantastic medical providers.
About Dr. Shirley Williams, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346298304
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
