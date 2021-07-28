Dr. Shirley Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shirley Wu, MD
Overview of Dr. Shirley Wu, MD
Dr. Shirley Wu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dublin, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Sun Yat-Sen University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Eden Medical Center and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.
Dr. Wu's Office Locations
Palo Alto Medical Foundation4000 Dublin Blvd Ste 150, Dublin, CA 94568 Directions (925) 373-4500
Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Fremont Main Lab3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 490-1222
Hospital Affiliations
- Eden Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wu is very personable and is an excellent physician who provides outstanding orthopedic and pain management care.
About Dr. Shirley Wu, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Sun Yat-Sen University of Medical Sciences
