Overview of Dr. Shirley Wu, MD

Dr. Shirley Wu, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dublin, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Sun Yat-Sen University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Eden Medical Center and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.



Dr. Wu works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Dublin, CA with other offices in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.