Dr. Shirly Solouki, MD
Overview of Dr. Shirly Solouki, MD
Dr. Shirly Solouki, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ.
Dr. Solouki's Office Locations
Rutgers Ob/Gyn125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 288-6590
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- QualCare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
All she was going to do was explained beforehand. This made the procedure more relaxing.
About Dr. Shirly Solouki, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Hebrew, Persian and Spanish
- 1053756197
Dr. Solouki speaks Hebrew, Persian and Spanish.
