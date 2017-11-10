Overview of Dr. Shirly Tozzi, MD

Dr. Shirly Tozzi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / JOSE MARIA VARGAS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital and South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Tozzi works at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA with other offices in Jamaica Plain, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.