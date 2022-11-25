Dr. Mirza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shirwan Mirza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shirwan Mirza, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Auburn, NY.
Dr. Mirza works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Shirwan Mirza399 Grant Avenue Rd, Auburn, NY 13021 Directions (315) 253-2669
Hospital Affiliations
- Auburn Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mirza?
I have been seeing Dr. Mirza since approximately 2002. I had puzzling symptoms that were undiagnosed for a couple of years. Finally, after a lot of frustration and aggravation, I went to Dr. Mirza and was diagnosed with low Vitamin D. Low as in 11, with normal being at least 30. I started and stopped the vitamin D a couple of times to confirm the findings, and it was confirmed. It took the projected path to get to the normal range, and has not been that low since. A couple of doctors along the way had just blown this off. When I told them the findings, they just said, Oh, Dr. Mirza finds low Vitamin D in a lot of people. Of course, that was before they got caught up to him some ten years later! I would recommend Dr. Mirza for a number of reasons, but his caring, thoroughness and pursuit of excellence would be my top three.
About Dr. Shirwan Mirza, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1497762850
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirza accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirza works at
Dr. Mirza has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypoglycemia and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.