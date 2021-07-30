Dr. Shital Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shital Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shital Patel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wellington, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Topiwala Natl Med Coll, Bombay|University of Mumbai and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Palm Beach Diabetes & Endocrine Specialists1041 S State Road 7 Ste 1, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 659-6336
Palm Beach Diabetes & Endocrine Specialists, P.A.1515 N Flagler Dr Ste 430, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 659-6336
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
I have been a patient of Dr. Patel for 10 years. I started visiting her Wellington office and then I move to Jupiter and I am more that happy she has a Jupiter office. She is caring, takes time to discuss health matters as well as your lifestyle. She is knowledgeable and go the extra mile to understand my individual health issues. She ask about my family and makes sure she has all the information possible to understand my health. She also provides me with options and information about medication, vitamins and supplements. I am very grateful to her and her staff. They make me feel comfortable and welcome every time I visit either in person or via tele-visit. Thank You Dr. Patel for all your help!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 31 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1942214572
- University Of Pittsburgh|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Abington Meml Hospital|Abington Memorial Hospital
- Topiwala Natl Med Coll, Bombay|University of Mumbai
