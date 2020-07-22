Overview of Dr. Shital Popat, MD

Dr. Shital Popat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from N.H.L. Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Popat works at Laureate Medical Group in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA, Lubbock, TX and Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.