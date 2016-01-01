Overview

Dr. Shiu-Lan Lui, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Lui works at East Bay Primary Care Med Grp in Oakland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.