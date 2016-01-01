Dr. Shiun Ker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shiun Ker, MD
Overview
Dr. Shiun Ker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / DR. VAISHAMPAYAN MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Shiun T Ker, M.d.600 N Garfield Ave Ste 306, Monterey Park, CA 91754 Directions (626) 571-8271
Hospital Affiliations
- Garfield Medical Center
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shiun Ker, MD
- General Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese and Minnan
Education & Certifications
- SHIVAJI UNIVERSITY / DR. VAISHAMPAYAN MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ker accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ker has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Constipation and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ker speaks Cantonese, Chinese and Minnan.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ker.
