Dr. Shiva Beroukhim, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shiva Beroukhim, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Encino Hospital Medical Center, Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Beroukhim works at
Locations
-
1
Thrive Comprehensive Medical Group Inc18607 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (866) 592-2199
-
2
Thrive Comprehensive Medical Group - Encino5353 Balboa Blvd Ste 110, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 600-1472
Hospital Affiliations
- Encino Hospital Medical Center
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The entire staff here is friendly and helpful, and the facility and well-kept and clean. Dr. Shiva Beroukhim is such a wonderful doctor. I feel so lucky to have found her. I've seen many doctors over the years in many different states, but she stands out as one who truly listens and understands her patients' needs. She is determined to help, no matter how long the process may take. She is caring and detailed in her work. Can't recommend her highly enough.
About Dr. Shiva Beroukhim, DO
- Family Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Persian and Spanish
- 1326386681
Education & Certifications
- Pacific Hospital of Long Beach
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
