Dr. Shiva Maralani, MD is an Urology Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Maralani's Office Locations
Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.20952 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 200, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 771-4820
Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.11055 Hall Rd Ste 200, Utica, MI 48317 Directions
Michigan Institute of Urology, P.C.11051 Hall Rd Ste 200, Utica, MI 48317 Directions (586) 254-5759
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and professional
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Persian
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maralani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maralani accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maralani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maralani has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maralani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Maralani speaks Arabic, Persian and Persian.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Maralani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maralani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maralani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maralani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.