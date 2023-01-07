Overview of Dr. Shiva Natarajan, MD

Dr. Shiva Natarajan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist Olive Branch Hospital, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Natarajan works at Memphis Neurology in Germantown, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.