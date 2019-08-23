Overview of Dr. Shiva Shamtoub, DO

Dr. Shiva Shamtoub, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Shamtoub works at Advance Medical and Dental in Jamaica, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.