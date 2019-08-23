See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Jamaica, NY
Dr. Shiva Shamtoub, DO

Internal Medicine
2.8 (4)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shiva Shamtoub, DO

Dr. Shiva Shamtoub, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Shamtoub works at Advance Medical and Dental in Jamaica, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shamtoub's Office Locations

    Rockaway Family Dentistry Pllc
    14712 Rockaway Blvd, Jamaica, NY 11436 (718) 732-7744

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 23, 2019
    Seen Dr. Shamtoub@Advanced Med 3X's now for health&follow up b4 review. May be a few patients to get thru, but shes thorough. Referrals, meds as needed. Referral sent from office when asked. Husband&I seen together (as we're used to). Dr took time to accomplish what's necessary. Not Overly inviting not cold. (As a patient should, be open, proactive, & ask Qs). 1st come 1st serve vs appt. Had to wait for results to come back b4 treatmt, but I was back the next day. Front desk said it would take a wk to get results back, but Dr had preliminary results faxed immediately & started treatmt accordingly. When full results showed concern, Dr called on Sunday. (I didn't get info until follow up, tho I left vm with office to find out why dr had called). Office lady (sorry forgot name) seemed new on some info, but has come through for what I asked when I needed and I appreciate it. Moved to area & chose this primary Dr bc of 1)proximity 2)quick appt. Now no regrets. Our health is being cared for.
    About Dr. Shiva Shamtoub, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1366586646
    Education & Certifications

    • Staten Island Univ Hosp
    • Staten Island Hosp
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shiva Shamtoub, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shamtoub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shamtoub has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shamtoub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shamtoub works at Advance Medical and Dental in Jamaica, NY. View the full address on Dr. Shamtoub’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shamtoub. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shamtoub.

