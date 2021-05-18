Dr. Shiva Singhal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singhal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shiva Singhal, MD
Overview of Dr. Shiva Singhal, MD
Dr. Shiva Singhal, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Singhal's Office Locations
El Camino Hospital Cancer Center2505 Hospital Dr, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 988-8338
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Singhal not only gave us 2+ years more with our mom, with Stage III lung cancer, she saved her soul, she was our second opinion. She gave my mom hope. She believes in you! She believed in my mothers ability to fight, and they did so as a team. She stood by mom's side, across country and local. she accustomed the care according to the life my mom needed to live. She saved us all as a family. I highly reccommend her if you need hope and a fighter.
About Dr. Shiva Singhal, MD
- 23 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1942456389
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singhal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singhal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singhal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singhal has seen patients for Anemia and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singhal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singhal speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Singhal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singhal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singhal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singhal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.