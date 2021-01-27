Overview of Dr. Shivakumar Hanubal, MD

Dr. Shivakumar Hanubal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lady Lake, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital.



Dr. Hanubal works at Advanced Obstetrics and Gynecology in Lady Lake, FL with other offices in Leesburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.