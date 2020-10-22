Overview of Dr. Shivam Dubey, MD

Dr. Shivam Dubey, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Warsaw, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Marion General Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital and Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center.



Dr. Dubey works at Otis R Bowen Center in Warsaw, IN with other offices in Wabash, IN, Plymouth, IN and Columbia City, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.