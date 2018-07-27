Overview of Dr. Shivan Kulasingham, MD

Dr. Shivan Kulasingham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Detroit Lakes, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Kulasingham works at Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes in Detroit Lakes, MN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.