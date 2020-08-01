Overview of Dr. Shivana Prakash, MD

Dr. Shivana Prakash, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They completed their fellowship with International College of Surgeons



Dr. Prakash works at Robert M Phillips MD in Pontiac, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.