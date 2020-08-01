Dr. Shivana Prakash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prakash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shivana Prakash, MD
Overview of Dr. Shivana Prakash, MD
Dr. Shivana Prakash, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They completed their fellowship with International College of Surgeons
Dr. Prakash works at
Dr. Prakash's Office Locations
Phillips Robert M Jr MD Office35 S Johnson St Ste 1B, Pontiac, MI 48341 Directions (248) 334-9542
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It seems rare to find a gifted surgeon with great bed side manner..Dr. Prakash has both...I would highly recommend him
About Dr. Shivana Prakash, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1245343250
Education & Certifications
- International College of Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prakash has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prakash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prakash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prakash works at
Dr. Prakash has seen patients for Appendicitis and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prakash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Prakash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prakash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prakash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prakash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.