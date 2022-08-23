Dr. Kothari has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shivangi Kothari, MD
Overview
Dr. Shivangi Kothari, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rochester, NY.
Locations
Strong Memorial Hospital Psych601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-4711Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Urmc Gi & Hepatology At Sawgrass180 Sawgrass Dr Ste 230, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 275-4711
Hospital Affiliations
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
- Highland Hospital
- Jones Memorial Hospital
- Saint James Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Kothari for removal of a difficult polyp which she was able to do successfully. Very businesslike before but afterwards was very pleased and pleasant with results. I am quite impressed with her and staff at Strong Memorial.
About Dr. Shivangi Kothari, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1588829089
