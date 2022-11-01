Overview of Dr. Shivangi Lohia, MD

Dr. Shivangi Lohia, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wyandotte, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.



Dr. Lohia works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Templin in Wyandotte, MI with other offices in Brownstown Twp, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.