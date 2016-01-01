Dr. Shivani Bakhshi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakhshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shivani Bakhshi, DO
Dr. Shivani Bakhshi, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Bakhshi works at
Abramson Cancer Center Penn Presbyterian51 N 39th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (800) 789-7366
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
