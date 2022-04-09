Dr. Shivani Kaushik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaushik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shivani Kaushik, MD
Overview
Dr. Shivani Kaushik, MD is a Dermatologist in Somerset, NJ.
Dr. Kaushik works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Somerset1 Worlds Fair Dr # 1, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (848) 283-7054
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaushik?
Excellent Dermatologist for cosmetics and medical dermatology - have had friends/family receive fillers and microneedling with her and her medical derm is outstanding as well.
About Dr. Shivani Kaushik, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1861806150
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kaushik using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kaushik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaushik works at
Dr. Kaushik has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaushik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaushik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaushik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.