Dr. Shivani Bhutani, MD

Geriatric Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shivani Bhutani, MD

Dr. Shivani Bhutani, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. 

Dr. Bhutani works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bhutani's Office Locations

  1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St Fl 2, Sacramento, CA 95816
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Insomnia
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Cellulitis
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Geriatric Assessment
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Osteoporosis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Burn Injuries
Chest Pain
Coccygeal Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hyperlipidemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Malnutrition
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Potassium Deficiency
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    About Dr. Shivani Bhutani, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1700062270
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy General Hospital
    • Methodist Hospital of Sacramento

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shivani Bhutani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhutani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhutani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhutani works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bhutani’s profile.

    Dr. Bhutani has seen patients for Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhutani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Bhutani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhutani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhutani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhutani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

