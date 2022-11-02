Dr. Shivani Kiriluk, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiriluk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shivani Kiriluk, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shivani Kiriluk, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Kiriluk works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Suburban Gastroenterology, Ltd.1243 Rickert Dr, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 527-6450Thursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kiriluk?
I had a colonoscopy at Midwest Endoscopy 11/2/2022. Dr. Kiriluk was very kind, as the whole team. She answered and gave me advice. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Shivani Kiriluk, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1619125598
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University
- Loyola University
- Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med
- Northwestern University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kiriluk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kiriluk accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kiriluk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kiriluk works at
Dr. Kiriluk has seen patients for Enteritis, Diarrhea and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kiriluk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kiriluk speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kiriluk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kiriluk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kiriluk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kiriluk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.