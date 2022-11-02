Overview

Dr. Shivani Kiriluk, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Chicago Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Kiriluk works at Suburban Gastroenterology, Ltd. in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis, Diarrhea and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.