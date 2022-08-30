Dr. Myer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shivani Myer, MD
Overview of Dr. Shivani Myer, MD
Dr. Shivani Myer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Myer's Office Locations
- 1 3355 W Alabama St Ste 195, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (281) 993-3733
2
Franklin Square Hospital Center Inc.9000 FRANKLIN SQUARE DR, Rosedale, MD 21237 Directions (443) 777-7632
Henrietta D. Goodall Hospital25 June St, Sanford, ME 04073 Directions (207) 490-7801
Hospital Affiliations
- MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Myer's for several months. She then broke my heart by telling me she was going to stop seeing patients and be more in the background. I've tried other doctor's and nobody is nearly as kind and compassionate as her. I searched her name trying to find an email to get in contact and see if she's seeing patients again and saw her rating.
About Dr. Shivani Myer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518171255
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
