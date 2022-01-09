Dr. Shivanjali Shankaran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shankaran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shivanjali Shankaran, MD
Dr. Shivanjali Shankaran, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY SION / K.J. SOMAIYA MEDICAL COLLEGE AND RESEARCH CENTRE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center and Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Rush University600 S Paulina St Ste 140, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 572-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shankaran has a unique ability of being able to seem that she has all the time in the world for your concerns & your visit while still keeping the appointment moving along at a good pace. It is very nice to be truly heard and not feel rushed by my provider and yet my time with her is rarely longer than with other physicians who "rush" pts. through.
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1861628364
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY SION / K.J. SOMAIYA MEDICAL COLLEGE AND RESEARCH CENTRE
- Infectious Disease
Dr. Shankaran speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shankaran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
