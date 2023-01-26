Dr. Shivank Bhatia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shivank Bhatia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shivank Bhatia, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
Dr. Bhatia works at
Locations
University Of Miami Medical School1611 NW 12th Ave # W279, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-1815
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Mutual of Omaha
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bhatia is a super competent doc who has helped me tremendously. I experienced a tremendous improvement in my prostate symptoms after the minimally invasive PAE procedure he performed, and I can honestly say it totally improved my quality of life. He is also a very caring physician who explained the procedure well both before and after and was able to put me at ease. The follow-up care from his team was also top notch. I give him 5 Stars and I HIGHLY RECOMMEND!!
About Dr. Shivank Bhatia, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- English, Hindi
- 1528151321
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatia works at
Dr. Bhatia speaks Hindi.
152 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatia.
