Overview

Dr. Shivaprasad Marulendra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll and is affiliated with Herrin Hospital, Memorial Hospital Of Carbondale, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Marulendra works at Hamilton Gastroenterology Group in Hamilton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Nausea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.