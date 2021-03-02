Dr. Shivaprasad Marulendra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marulendra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shivaprasad Marulendra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shivaprasad Marulendra, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Med Coll and is affiliated with Herrin Hospital, Memorial Hospital Of Carbondale, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Marulendra works at
Locations
-
1
Hamilton Gastroenterology Group1374 Whitehorse Hamilton Square Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 586-1319Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Herrin Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Of Carbondale
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marulendra?
Dr Marulendra was recommended to me by another patient. I made an "awesome" choice in going to Dr. Marulendra for stomach issues in November 2019. Had a endoscopy and colonoscopy in January 2020. He is an kind, thorough and wonderful GI doctor that I have recommended to a few of my friends who asked who I went to. He explains everything very well that we as patients can understand 100%. I will tell more to go to him, they will love him as well.
About Dr. Shivaprasad Marulendra, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1205810926
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Bangalore Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marulendra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marulendra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marulendra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marulendra works at
Dr. Marulendra has seen patients for Gastritis, Nausea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marulendra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Marulendra speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Marulendra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marulendra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marulendra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marulendra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.