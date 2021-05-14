Dr. Shivi Agrawal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agrawal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview of Dr. Shivi Agrawal, MD
Dr. Shivi Agrawal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med.
Dr. Agrawal's Office Locations
-
1
Sun City Bell Road14820 N Del Webb Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (602) 955-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Shivi Agrawal4800 N 22nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 955-1000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Agrawal was wonderful. Professional and courteous. She took the time to listen to my issues. My vision has been perfect since my surgery with her. I would recommend her without hesitation to anyone who asks.
About Dr. Shivi Agrawal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1528379245
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary/Harvard Medical School
- University of Arizona
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- Ophthalmology
