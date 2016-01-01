Dr. Shiv Navada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Navada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shiv Navada, MD
Dr. Shiv Navada, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital and United Hospital Center.
1
Dr. Shiv Navada527 Medical Park Dr Ste 107, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 933-3843
2
Encompass Hlth Mountainview Bridgeport327 Medical Park Dr, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (304) 933-3843
3
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4850Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Kannada
- 1740286327
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Dr. Navada has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Navada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Navada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Navada has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Cerebrovascular Disease and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Navada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Navada speaks Kannada.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Navada. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Navada.
