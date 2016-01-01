Overview of Dr. Shiv Navada, MD

Dr. Shiv Navada, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital and United Hospital Center.



Dr. Navada works at Dr. Shiv Navada in Bridgeport, WV with other offices in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Cerebrovascular Disease and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.