Overview of Dr. Shiyoung Roh, MD

Dr. Shiyoung Roh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Roh works at Lahey Hospital in Peabody, MA with other offices in Burlington, MA and Arlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.