Overview of Dr. Shlomo Mandel, MD

Dr. Shlomo Mandel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Mandel works at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI and Farmington Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.