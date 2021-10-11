See All Internal Medicine Doctors in West Bloomfield, MI
Dr. Shlomo Mandel, MD

Internal Medicine
2.1 (19)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shlomo Mandel, MD

Dr. Shlomo Mandel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center.

Dr. Mandel works at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital in West Bloomfield, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI and Farmington Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mandel's Office Locations

    Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
    6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 325-0188
    DMC Comprehensive Medical Associates (WB)
    2300 Haggerty Rd Ste 2120, West Bloomfield, MI 48323 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 960-7711
    Henry Ford Center for Athletic Medicine
    6525 2nd Ave, Detroit, MI 48202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 972-4162
    28300 Orchard Lake Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 539-8630

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
  • Jupiter Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mandel?

    Oct 11, 2021
    So far really good experience with the clinic , doctor and staff
    Tritan — Oct 11, 2021
    About Dr. Shlomo Mandel, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952477325
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine and Occupational Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shlomo Mandel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mandel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mandel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

