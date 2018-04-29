Dr. Raz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shlomo Raz, MD
Overview of Dr. Shlomo Raz, MD
Dr. Shlomo Raz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE REPUBLIC / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Ucla-200 Medical Plz Ste 140, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 794-0206
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I would refer anyone I know to Dr. Raz who would need a Dr. that truly cares about his patients. Not many Dr's like this anymore.
About Dr. Shlomo Raz, MD
- Urology
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1861411142
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE REPUBLIC / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Dr. Raz has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
