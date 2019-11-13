See All Plastic Surgeons in Vienna, VA
Dr. Shlomo Widder, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (15)
Map Pin Small Vienna, VA
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shlomo Widder, MD

Dr. Shlomo Widder, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Vienna, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Technion-Israel Institute of Technology / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital and Suburban Hospital.

Dr. Widder works at Widder Plastic Surgery Center in Vienna, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Widder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    widder cosmetic and plastic surgery center
    8230 Leesburg Pike Ste 630, Vienna, VA 22182 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 506-0300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Liposuction
Restylane® Injections
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Liposuction
Restylane® Injections

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Shlomo Widder, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 45 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hebrew and Italian
NPI Number
  • 1093836330
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Case Western Reserve University
Residency
  • Washington Hospital Center
Internship
  • Tufts-NEMCH
Medical Education
  • Technion-Israel Institute of Technology / Faculty of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shlomo Widder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Widder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Widder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Widder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Widder works at Widder Plastic Surgery Center in Vienna, VA. View the full address on Dr. Widder’s profile.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Widder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Widder.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Widder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Widder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

