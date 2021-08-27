Dr. Shmaila Ishaq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ishaq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shmaila Ishaq, MD
Overview
Dr. Shmaila Ishaq, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They completed their residency with SUNY HSC SUNY Downstate Med Ctr
Locations
Broward Health Physician Group6405 N Federal Hwy Ste 300, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 771-7294
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
This us my first visit, and the staff is pleasant, welcoming and the Dr. Awesome.
About Dr. Shmaila Ishaq, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1851375067
Education & Certifications
- SUNY HSC SUNY Downstate Med Ctr
- SUNY Downstate Med Ctr
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ishaq has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ishaq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ishaq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ishaq has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ishaq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Ishaq. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ishaq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ishaq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ishaq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.