Dr. Nazir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shoab Nazir, MD
Overview of Dr. Shoab Nazir, MD
Dr. Shoab Nazir, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Nazir's Office Locations
Shoab Ahmed Nazir5608 SE 67th St Ste 106, Oklahoma City, OK 73135 Directions (405) 757-0150
Oklahoma Heart Hospital5224 E I 240 Service Rd Ste 201, Oklahoma City, OK 73135 Directions (405) 608-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is kind and professional. Very knowledgeable. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Shoab Nazir, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1992895478
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
