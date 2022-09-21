Dr. Shoab Siddique, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddique is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shoab Siddique, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shoab Siddique, MD
Dr. Shoab Siddique, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They completed their residency with Wayne St University Detroit M C
Dr. Siddique works at
Dr. Siddique's Office Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St # 66, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siddique?
Dr. Siddique was caring and gentle, and he listened patiently and carefully to my concerns. He was knowledgeable and skillful. He diagnosed and treated my problems effectively and efficiently.
About Dr. Shoab Siddique, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- Male
- 1972614436
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St University Detroit M C
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddique has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siddique accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Siddique using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Siddique has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddique works at
Dr. Siddique has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sleep Apnea and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddique on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddique. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddique.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddique, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddique appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.